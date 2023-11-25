Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $172.55 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 735,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.