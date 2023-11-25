Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,083. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

