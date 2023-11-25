Cameron Deatsch Sells 4,221 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $768,053.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $742,884.74.

On Thursday, November 16th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,416 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $450,076.64.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $463,904.76.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $181.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

View Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.