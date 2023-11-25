Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Price Target to GBX 21

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 6.8 %

NOG opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

