Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Price Target to GBX 21

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.26) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 6.8 %
NOG opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
