Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.