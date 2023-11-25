Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

