CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

