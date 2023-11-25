CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of CDW worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

