CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

