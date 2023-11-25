Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

