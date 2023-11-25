Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 801 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $152.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

