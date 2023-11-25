Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

