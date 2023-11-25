Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

