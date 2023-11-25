Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

