Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 6.6 %

CTHR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 186,728 shares of company stock valued at $65,824. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

