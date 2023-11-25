Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $109.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

