China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

