China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 13.8 %
NYSE CGA opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
