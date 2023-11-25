CIBC Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$62.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE BNS opened at C$60.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

