Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $450,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $7,744,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

