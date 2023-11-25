Citigroup Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.08.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.