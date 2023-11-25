Citigroup Begins Coverage on Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

MKL opened at $1,444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,447.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

