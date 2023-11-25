London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LSEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($127.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £100.44 ($125.66).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,858 ($110.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,345.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,344.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,320.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,970 ($112.22).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,610,943.68). 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.