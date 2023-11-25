Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $8.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.