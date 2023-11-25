Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $8.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
