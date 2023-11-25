Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

NYSE YOU opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clear Secure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

