Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $20.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

