Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.76.

CCU opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

