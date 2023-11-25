Comparing Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) & Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 11.23% 8.74% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $424.94 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $363.63 million 1.94 $63.31 million $2.03 10.36

This table compares Triumph Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amerant Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Triumph Financial and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Triumph Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas; and loan production office in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NasdaqGS:AMTB) was formerly a subsidiary of Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A.

