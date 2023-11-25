Comparing Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) & Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Ally and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Digital Ally currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $8.77, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -89.51% -102.78% -51.22% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16.82% 9.71% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Digital Ally and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.16 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $28.28 billion 0.52 $546.40 million $0.43 19.97

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Digital Ally on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also operates QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

