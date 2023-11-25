Comparing Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Wireless and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 3 2 0 2.40

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 180.96%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.20% -4.86% -3.71% ADTRAN -7.93% -2.68% -1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and ADTRAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $47.50 million 0.75 -$2.86 million ($0.16) -18.81 ADTRAN $1.03 billion 0.42 -$2.04 million ($1.31) -4.13

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Franklin Wireless on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software. It also provides broadband customer premises solutions, ethernet switches and routers, residential gateways, cloud-based software-as-a-service management platforms, virtual wireless local area networks, Internet of Things gateways, pre-sale and post-sale technical support, and multi-gigabit mesh Wi-Fi gateways. In addition, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode-based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate and asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies. Further, it provides other access and aggregation, subscriber and experience, and traditional and other products, software, and services. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services to implement customer network solutions; and customer devices solutions into consumer, small business, and enterprise locations. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

