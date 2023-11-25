Comparing Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -16.70% -17.51% -11.45% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Medical Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $122.65 million 0.66 $18.46 million ($0.55) -8.16 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12

Analyst Ratings

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Imaging. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProPhase Labs and Medical Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.99%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. The company also offers contract manufacturing services, such as consumer product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, it is involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.