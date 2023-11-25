Comparing Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) & Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV)

Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Motors and Phoenix Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A Phoenix Motor -265.05% -147.44% -72.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Motors and Phoenix Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.74 0.02 Phoenix Motor $4.33 million 6.49 -$12.70 million ($0.62) -2.13

Mitsubishi Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix Motor. Phoenix Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi Motors beats Phoenix Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. It is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans. The company offers its products under the Phoenix Motorcars and EdisonFuture brand names. It serves medium-duty fleet customers, including utilities, cities, municipalities, transit agencies, airports, hotels, seaports, school districts, parking companies, universities, and corporate campuses. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

