Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of CMG opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
