Contrasting Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -14.48% -20.11% -4.89% Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.28 $2.02 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.32 $90.04 million $1.42 20.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Summary

Getty Realty beats CaliberCos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

