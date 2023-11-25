Contrasting Graham (GHM) & Its Rivals

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Graham to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham’s competitors have a beta of 2.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham Competitors 86 726 845 17 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graham and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Graham’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graham has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $157.12 million $370,000.00 71.65 Graham Competitors $3.45 billion $399.87 million 27.11

Graham’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 1.67% 2.97% 1.41% Graham Competitors 6.99% 16.91% 5.59%

Summary

Graham competitors beat Graham on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

