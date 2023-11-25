Contrasting Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) and GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and GPO Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -1.38% 22.74% 2.21% GPO Plus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 1 0 3.00 GPO Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quad/Graphics and GPO Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.28%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than GPO Plus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and GPO Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.22 billion 0.08 $9.30 million ($0.86) -5.56 GPO Plus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than GPO Plus.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats GPO Plus on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, managed services, and execution in non-print channels, as well as manufactures ink. It serves blue chip companies that operate in various industries, and serve businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About GPO Plus

(Get Free Report)

GPO Plus, Inc. organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers. It also provides HERBERALL, a natural dietary brain support supplement that promotes mental awareness, and alertness; and provides professional services. GPO Plus, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.