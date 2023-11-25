Contrasting Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 27.43% 13.28% 1.21% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and City Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $108.46 million 3.37 $36.92 million $5.12 10.00 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats City Bank on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

