Contrasting U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $17.49 billion 1.34 $594.00 million $8.00 10.39 U Power $5.42 million 20.17 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 0 3 12 0 2.80 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptiv and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aptiv currently has a consensus target price of $127.63, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 11.54% 13.91% 6.00% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats U Power on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

