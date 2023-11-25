Contrasting Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) & Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultra Electronics and Nauticus Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Nauticus Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Ultra Electronics.

This table compares Ultra Electronics and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Electronics and Nauticus Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 7.30 -$28.26 million ($0.41) -4.07

Ultra Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nauticus Robotics.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Ultra Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications. The company also provides cutting-edge tactical radios, tactical networking technologies, and satellite communications equipment for militaries; missile flight instrumentation, radio frequency microwave, electronic warfare, simulation and training, and tactical radio frequency solutions and test systems; command, control, and intelligence solutions; and cyber security solutions. In addition, it offers mission- and safety-critical products and systems; manned and unmanned vehicle systems and equipment; ballistic identification; tool mark examination; and forensic analysis system solutions, as well as optical imagery systems, safety sensors, and instrumentation and control systems. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland Europe, and internationally. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

