CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $532,337.85 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreCivic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
