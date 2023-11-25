CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

