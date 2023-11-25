CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.