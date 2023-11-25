CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.