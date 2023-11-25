Critical Comparison: Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 17.43 $429.38 million $16.93 63.07

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Instacart (Maplebear Inc.).

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) 0 8 9 0 2.53 Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has a consensus price target of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $936.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.27%. Given Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.