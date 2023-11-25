Critical Contrast: Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.8%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kingstone Companies pays out -13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 42.62%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies -9.03% -42.09% -4.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 1.92 Kingstone Companies $144.68 million 0.23 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -2.50

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA beats Kingstone Companies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a subsidiary of GjensidigeStiftelsen.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

