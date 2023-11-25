Critical Contrast: Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qube and Cryoport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Qube alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qube 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cryoport 0 5 2 0 2.29

Cryoport has a consensus target price of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Cryoport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cryoport is more favorable than Qube.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qube N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cryoport $237.28 million 3.03 -$37.33 million ($1.13) -13.01

This table compares Qube and Cryoport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qube has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Cryoport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qube and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qube N/A N/A N/A Cryoport -19.73% -8.83% -4.53%

Summary

Cryoport beats Qube on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qube

(Get Free Report)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park. This division also provides bulk and general handling facilities; and bulk material handling services, including road and rail transport, stockpile management, and bulk ship loading services. Its Patrick Terminals division provides container stevedoring services in Australia. The company was formerly known as Qube Logistics Holdings Limited and changed its name to Qube Holdings Limited in November 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; and MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.