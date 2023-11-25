Critical Review: bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addentax Group and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost NV/SA 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $7.94 million 0.75 $1.32 million ($0.06) -23.00 bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $244.96 million $1.01 5.36

This table compares Addentax Group and bpost NV/SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bpost NV/SA has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bpost NV/SA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Addentax Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -3.91% -19.46% -11.46% bpost NV/SA 4.41% 18.02% 4.55%

Volatility & Risk

Addentax Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

