Critical Survey: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.21 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.71 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electra Battery Materials and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 318.48%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Sunrise New Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

