CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.