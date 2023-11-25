Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

