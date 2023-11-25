Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 1.6%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,384,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Cybin Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

