Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $367.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

